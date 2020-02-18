Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after acquiring an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

