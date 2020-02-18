Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.29.

Enbridge stock opened at C$56.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

