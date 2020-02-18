Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Endologix stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Endologix has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 674,103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

