EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.04. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,071.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.