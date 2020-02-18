Entercom Communications (ETM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

ETM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.