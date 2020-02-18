Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 362.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

