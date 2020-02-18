Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.