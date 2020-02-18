EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $11.44 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

EDRY stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EuroDry will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.