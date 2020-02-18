Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

IRM stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

