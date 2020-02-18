Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. Walmart has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

