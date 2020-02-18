Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 121.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 414,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 127.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 249,354 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Evergy by 52,351.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after acquiring an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

