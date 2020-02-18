Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

