Family Firm Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 177,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

