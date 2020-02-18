FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $45.58 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.95.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

