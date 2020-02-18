Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 196 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 20.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in SYSCO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.