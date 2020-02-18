Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 721.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

