Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. TCF National Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in Kroger by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Kroger by 1,354.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

