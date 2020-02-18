Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

