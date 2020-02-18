Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cameco by 10,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cameco by 1,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

