Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $674,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 130,549 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

