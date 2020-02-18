Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.