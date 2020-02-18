Fiera Capital Corp Has $258,000 Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

