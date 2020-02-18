Fiera Capital Corp Has $275,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.