Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

