Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

