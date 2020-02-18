Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 754.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 638,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,205,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

ACB stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.