Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 26 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $392.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.