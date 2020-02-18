Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 173.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Several analysts have commented on DRRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

