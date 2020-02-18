Fiera Capital Corp Sells 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 969,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $232.82 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

