Fiera Capital Corp Sells 740 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

NYSE:VET opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1761 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.62%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.