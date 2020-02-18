Fiera Capital Corp Takes $201,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

