Fiera Capital Corp Takes $405,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

