Financial Contrast: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) vs. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.14% 0.78% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -9.55% -3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and Third Point Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Third Point Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.31 $184.40 million $2.20 20.70 Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.80 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.36

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.