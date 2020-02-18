First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

