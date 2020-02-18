First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 862 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

