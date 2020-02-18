First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

