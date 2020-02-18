First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Universal worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Universal by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Universal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Corp has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

