First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 490.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of TopBuild worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

BLD opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.