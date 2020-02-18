First Trust Advisors LP Buys 20,244 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 810.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

