First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $366,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

