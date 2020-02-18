First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.46 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

CarMax stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

