First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.64 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2,153.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 309,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

NYSE JWN opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

