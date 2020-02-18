First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 75,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,179,700 over the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

