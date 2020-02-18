First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

