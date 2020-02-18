First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 285.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GDS by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 1,316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

