First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 7,826 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Inter Parfums worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

