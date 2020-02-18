Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

