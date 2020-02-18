Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.76 million and a P/E ratio of 110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

