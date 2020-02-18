FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Decreased by Cormark

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Bonterra Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

