FY2019 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.60 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 187.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

